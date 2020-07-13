All apartments in Sioux Falls
Find more places like Royal Oak Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
Royal Oak Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:52 PM

Royal Oak Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
4902 S Oxbow Ave · (605) 250-2204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sioux Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4902 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3130-202 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3220-214 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Unit 4900-101 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit 4902-109 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Oak Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
Royal Oak Apartments sit on the edge of Sertoma Park’s Outdoor Campus, meaning year-round activities can be found just a short walk down the trail. You may have never imagined fishing, shooting a bow and arrow, riding for miles on the bike trail, cross-country skiing, or gardening, but they’ve never been this accessible either. And since everything else you might need can be found nearby, chances are you’ll have plenty of free time to enjoy these activities, too. Shopping, dining and entertainment at The Beacon Center, The Bridges, The Empire Mall and Meadows on the River are just blocks away. It doesn't get any better than this. Pair a perfect location with airy and bright apartments that include vaulted ceilings and walkout patios, along with superb community amenities like an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, guest rooms and storage space and what do you get? A living experience unlike any other.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500
limit: 1 pet maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: included in select leases. Surface lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Oak Apartments have any available units?
Royal Oak Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Royal Oak Apartments have?
Some of Royal Oak Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Oak Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Oak Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Oak Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Oak Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Royal Oak Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Royal Oak Apartments offers parking.
Does Royal Oak Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Royal Oak Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Oak Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Royal Oak Apartments has a pool.
Does Royal Oak Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Royal Oak Apartments has accessible units.
Does Royal Oak Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Oak Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Royal Oak Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakmont Estates
1301 E Northstar Ln
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Cottage West Twin Homes
4604 W Cottage Trl
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Prairie Winds Apartments
6000 West 43rd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Oxbow Estates
3908 S Carnegie Cir
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
The Village at Three Fountains
2020 West Trevi Place
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St
Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Terrace Hills Apartments
2601 S Kiwanis Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms
Sioux Falls Apartments with ParkingSioux Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Sioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vermillion, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity