Amenities
Royal Oak Apartments sit on the edge of Sertoma Park’s Outdoor Campus, meaning year-round activities can be found just a short walk down the trail. You may have never imagined fishing, shooting a bow and arrow, riding for miles on the bike trail, cross-country skiing, or gardening, but they’ve never been this accessible either. And since everything else you might need can be found nearby, chances are you’ll have plenty of free time to enjoy these activities, too. Shopping, dining and entertainment at The Beacon Center, The Bridges, The Empire Mall and Meadows on the River are just blocks away. It doesn't get any better than this. Pair a perfect location with airy and bright apartments that include vaulted ceilings and walkout patios, along with superb community amenities like an indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, guest rooms and storage space and what do you get? A living experience unlike any other.