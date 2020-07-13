All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:54 PM

Platinum Point

Open Now until 5:30pm
3400 Platinum Point Pl · (605) 250-2393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 Platinum Point Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Platinum Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Platinum Point is located on the fast-growing southern edge of Sioux Falls. Louise Avenue provides easy access to your neighborhood and a beeline to popular restaurants, shopping, convenience stores, banks and more. They are located in the Harrisburg Explorer Elementary and Harrisburg High School districts. Some key amenities include: attached garage, central air, large/walk-in closets and a patio. These townhomes give you the choice between 2 and 3 bedrooms and feature 1,280 square feet of space.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $60/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Platinum Point have any available units?
Platinum Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sioux Falls, SD.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Platinum Point have?
Some of Platinum Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Platinum Point currently offering any rent specials?
Platinum Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Platinum Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Platinum Point is pet friendly.
Does Platinum Point offer parking?
Yes, Platinum Point offers parking.
Does Platinum Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Platinum Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Platinum Point have a pool?
No, Platinum Point does not have a pool.
Does Platinum Point have accessible units?
Yes, Platinum Point has accessible units.
Does Platinum Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Platinum Point has units with dishwashers.

