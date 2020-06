Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Studio Apartment Near DTSF - This beautiful studio won't last long!



This studio was recently updated. Updated flooring, cupboards, counter tops and bathroom. Designated parking spot in the back.



Tenant pays electric and gas only. Owner pays water, garbage, snow and lawn.



With so many great features AND a location so close to downtown Sioux Falls, this apartment is a must see!



(RLNE5612647)