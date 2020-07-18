All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301

7450 South Louise Avenue · (404) 567-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7450 South Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $950 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer. Utilities include Water,Trash,Sewer,Gas and Electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 have any available units?
7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 have?
Some of 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 is pet friendly.
Does 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 offers parking.
Does 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 have a pool?
Yes, 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 has a pool.
Does 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7450 S Louise Ave Unit 301 has units with dishwashers.
