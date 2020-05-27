7025 56th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

We have what you are looking for at the right price!



To take a virtual tour of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pbSMXwdoXX7



*Great Neighborhood & Location!

*In Unit Washer & Dryer

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Walk out Deck/ Patio

*Master Bedroom features side by side full closets

*Central Air Conditioning

*Located in SW Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, & more!

*Open Concept Kitchen

*Breakfast Bar

*Dining Area off the Kitchen

*2 Spacious Bedrooms

*Single Stall Detached Garage

*Water, Sewer, & Garbage Paid

*We are Pet Friendly with some Restrictions



Prices, specials & availability are subject to change without notice.



Finishes, colors and location at the property vary from unit to unit. All finishes are high end!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, YOU CAN GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT WWW.CHARISMAPROPERTIES.COM. FROM HERE, YOU CAN SCHEDULE AN ON-LINE APPOINTMENT FOR A TIME THAT WORKS FOR YOU. ONCE THE APPOINTMENT IS CONFIRMED, A LEASING AGENT WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY! YOU CAN ALSO CALL OUR OFFICE AT 605-271-HOME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!



Rental Terms: Rent: $898, Application Fee: $105, Security Deposit: $898, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.