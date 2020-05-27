All apartments in Sioux Falls
Find more places like 7025 56th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
7025 56th Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:08 PM

7025 56th Street

7025 West 56th Street · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sioux Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7025 West 56th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1049 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
We have what you are looking for at the right price!

To take a virtual tour of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pbSMXwdoXX7

*Great Neighborhood & Location!
*In Unit Washer & Dryer
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Walk out Deck/ Patio
*Master Bedroom features side by side full closets
*Central Air Conditioning
*Located in SW Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, & more!
*Open Concept Kitchen
*Breakfast Bar
*Dining Area off the Kitchen
*2 Spacious Bedrooms
*Single Stall Detached Garage
*Water, Sewer, & Garbage Paid
*We are Pet Friendly with some Restrictions

Prices, specials & availability are subject to change without notice.

Finishes, colors and location at the property vary from unit to unit. All finishes are high end!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, YOU CAN GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT WWW.CHARISMAPROPERTIES.COM. FROM HERE, YOU CAN SCHEDULE AN ON-LINE APPOINTMENT FOR A TIME THAT WORKS FOR YOU. ONCE THE APPOINTMENT IS CONFIRMED, A LEASING AGENT WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY! YOU CAN ALSO CALL OUR OFFICE AT 605-271-HOME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT! WE LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU!

SERTOMA HILLS IS VERY PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CHARISMA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Rental Terms: Rent: $898, Application Fee: $105, Security Deposit: $898, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7025 56th Street have any available units?
7025 56th Street has a unit available for $898 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 7025 56th Street have?
Some of 7025 56th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7025 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7025 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7025 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7025 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7025 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7025 56th Street does offer parking.
Does 7025 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7025 56th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7025 56th Street have a pool?
No, 7025 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7025 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 7025 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7025 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7025 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7025 56th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Heights Apartments
4908 West Saint James Drive
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Platinum Valley Apartments
6315 S Connie Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Oakwood Estates
3300 W 53rd St
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr
Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Thelin Center Apartments
3807 N Potter Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Killarney Crossing
4313 W 58th St
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Beadle West Apartments
900 E 14th St
Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms
Sioux Falls Apartments with BalconySioux Falls Apartments with Parking
Sioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vermillion, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity