Sioux Falls, SD
7019 56th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 12:49 PM

7019 56th Street

7019 West 56th Street · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7019 West 56th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
We have what you are looking for, for the right price!!

To take a virtual tour of our 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MGz5aqZ8K5g

*Great Neighborhood and Location!!
*Spacious Two Bedrooms
*Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet
*Single Stall Detached Garage
*In-Unit Washer & Dryer
*Walk Out Deck/ Patio
*Central Air Conditioning
*Located in SW Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, schools, and much more!
*Open Concept Kitchen with all the amenities one could ask for- Kitchen, Stove, Dishwasher, & a Garbage Disposal
*Breakfast Bar
*Dining Area off of the Kitchen
*Water, Sewer, & Garbage Paid
*We are Pet-Friendly with some Restrictions

Prices, specials & availability are subject to change without notice. Finishes, colors, and location at the property vary from unit to unit. All finishes are high end!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, YOU CAN GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT WWW.CHARISMAPROPERTIES.COM. FROM HERE, YOU CAN SCHEDULE AN ON-LINE APPOINTMENT FOR A TIME THAT WORKS FOR YOU. ONCE THE APPOINTMENT IS CONFIRMED, A LEASING AGENT WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY! YOU CAN ALSO CALL OUR OFFICE AT 605-271-HOME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT! WE LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU!

SERTOMA HILLS IS PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY CHARISMA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $105, Security Deposit: $825, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 56th Street have any available units?
7019 56th Street has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 7019 56th Street have?
Some of 7019 56th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7019 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7019 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7019 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7019 56th Street offers parking.
Does 7019 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7019 56th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 56th Street have a pool?
No, 7019 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7019 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 7019 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 56th Street has units with dishwashers.
