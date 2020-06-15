700 South Summit Avenue

Amenities

This efficiency unit is conveniently located near downtown Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools and more! This unit is affordably priced and has a floor plan with no wasted space and with lots of natural sunlight. This unit also features a large walk in closet and several other closets with ample storage space. Garages and extra on-site storage are available for rent. Landlord pays the water, sewer, garbage and heat. We are pet friendly with some restrictions. This unit has everything you need and is affordably priced with you in mind!



Finishes, colors, layouts and location may vary from unit to unit.



Prices, Specials and Availability Are Subject to Change Without Notice.



To take a virtual tour of the efficiency unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=d1AwveDVaeV



To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at

www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.