512 West 16th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:55 PM

512 West 16th Street

512 West 16th Street · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 West 16th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Augustana

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $465 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!

This efficiency unit is conveniently located near downtown Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools and more! This unit is affordably priced and has a floor plan with no wasted space and with lots of natural sunlight. This unit also features a large walk in closet and several other closets with ample storage space. Garages and extra on-site storage are available for rent. Landlord pays the water, sewer, garbage and heat. We are pet friendly with some restrictions. This unit has everything you need and is affordably priced with you in mind!

*Spacious Floor Plan
*Lots of Natural Sunlight
*Located Near Area Shopping, Dining, Medical Centers, Schools and More!
*Window Air Conditioning
*Walk in Closet
*Lots of storage
*Kitchenette
*Refrigerator
*Stove
*Water, Sewer, Garbage & Heat Paid with a $25 base utility fee
*Garages and On-Site Storage Available For Rent
*We are Pet Friendly with some restrictions

Finishes, colors, layouts and location may vary from unit to unit.

Prices, Specials and Availability Are Subject to Change Without Notice.

To take a virtual tour of the efficiency unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=d1AwveDVaeV

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at
www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $465, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

