Sioux Falls, SD
3800 Oklahoma Avenue
3800 Oklahoma Avenue

3800 N Oklahoma Ave · (605) 644-7282
Location

3800 N Oklahoma Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Amenities of the Property:
*Brand New Construction!
*Great location! Newer Development
*3 Spacious bedrooms
*2.5 Baths
*Owner pays water, sewer, garbage, lawn & snow with $25 Base Utility Fee
*Central Air Conditioning
*Located in the Tri-Valley School District
*1,500+ Sq ft of living space
*Vinyl plank flooring throughout...carpet in bedrooms
*Private walkout patio off the dining area
*Master bedroom with double closets and master bath
*In-unit washer/dryer
*Double stall attached garage
*Additional Storage Units Available Onsite for $85/ month
*Pet-friendly with restrictions

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Oklahoma Avenue have any available units?
3800 Oklahoma Avenue has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Oklahoma Avenue have?
Some of 3800 Oklahoma Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Oklahoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Oklahoma Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Oklahoma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Oklahoma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Oklahoma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Oklahoma Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3800 Oklahoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 Oklahoma Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Oklahoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 3800 Oklahoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Oklahoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3800 Oklahoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Oklahoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Oklahoma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
