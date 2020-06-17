3800 Oklahoma Avenue

Amenities

*Brand New Construction!

*Great location! Newer Development

*3 Spacious bedrooms

*2.5 Baths

*Owner pays water, sewer, garbage, lawn & snow with $25 Base Utility Fee

*Central Air Conditioning

*Located in the Tri-Valley School District

*1,500+ Sq ft of living space

*Vinyl plank flooring throughout...carpet in bedrooms

*Private walkout patio off the dining area

*Master bedroom with double closets and master bath

*In-unit washer/dryer

*Double stall attached garage

*Additional Storage Units Available Onsite for $85/ month

*Pet-friendly with restrictions



Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.



To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.