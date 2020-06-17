3800 Oklahoma Avenue

Amenities
Amenities of the Property:
*Brand New Construction!
*Great location! Newer Development
*3 Spacious bedrooms
*2.5 Baths
*Owner pays water, sewer, garbage, lawn & snow with $25 Base Utility Fee
*Central Air Conditioning
*Located in the Tri-Valley School District
*1,500+ Sq ft of living space
*Vinyl plank flooring throughout...carpet in bedrooms
*Private walkout patio off the dining area
*Master bedroom with double closets and master bath
*In-unit washer/dryer
*Double stall attached garage
*Additional Storage Units Available Onsite for $85/ month
*Pet-friendly with restrictions
Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.
To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.