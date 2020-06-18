All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:13 PM

3509 South Willow Avenue

3509 South Willow Avenue · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3509 South Willow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$345 FOR THE 1ST FULL MONTH AND $645 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!

The Walter Estates are tucked away in a great, south central location, near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more! There is easy access to the interstate as well, making it convenient to get around Sioux Falls!

Heat, water, sewer and garbage are paid. We are pet friendly with some restrictions. A detached garage is available for rent!

Finishes, colors, layouts and location at property varies from unit to unit.

Amenities:
*Great location & neighborhood!
*Central air conditioning
*Spacious living area
*Spacious one bedroom
*Ample closet and storage space
*Garages available for rent
*Pet friendly with some restrictions
*Fully equipped kitchen
*Open concept kitchen

Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties. From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $345, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 South Willow Avenue have any available units?
3509 South Willow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sioux Falls, SD.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
Is 3509 South Willow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3509 South Willow Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 South Willow Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 South Willow Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3509 South Willow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3509 South Willow Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3509 South Willow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 South Willow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 South Willow Avenue have a pool?
No, 3509 South Willow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3509 South Willow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3509 South Willow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 South Willow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 South Willow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 South Willow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3509 South Willow Avenue has units with air conditioning.
