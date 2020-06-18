3509 South Willow Avenue

Amenities

$345 FOR THE 1ST FULL MONTH AND $645 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!



The Walter Estates are tucked away in a great, south central location, near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers and more! There is easy access to the interstate as well, making it convenient to get around Sioux Falls!



Heat, water, sewer and garbage are paid. We are pet friendly with some restrictions. A detached garage is available for rent!



Finishes, colors, layouts and location at property varies from unit to unit.



*Great location & neighborhood!

*Central air conditioning

*Spacious living area

*Spacious one bedroom

*Ample closet and storage space

*Garages available for rent

*Pet friendly with some restrictions

*Fully equipped kitchen

*Open concept kitchen



Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice.



To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties. From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $345, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



