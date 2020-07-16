2208 South Willow Avenue

Amenities
This charming house is in a nice neighborhood, close to area schools, medical centers, shopping and more. This house features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The living room has original hard wood flooring and lots of natural light. There is a bedroom in the upstairs living area with 2 bedrooms on the main living level. The basement can be used for multiple purposes. The garage is detached. Resident pays all utilities, including snow and lawn care.
Features:
*3 Bedrooms
*Nice Neighborhood
*Lots of Natural Light
*Detached Garage
*Large Basement Area
*Washer/Dryer Hookups
*Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher
*No Pets
*Close to Area Schools, Medical Centers, and More!
Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!
Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $925, Available 9/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.