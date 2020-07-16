2208 South Willow Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This charming house is in a nice neighborhood, close to area schools, medical centers, shopping and more. This house features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The living room has original hard wood flooring and lots of natural light. There is a bedroom in the upstairs living area with 2 bedrooms on the main living level. The basement can be used for multiple purposes. The garage is detached. Resident pays all utilities, including snow and lawn care.



Features:

*3 Bedrooms

*Nice Neighborhood

*Lots of Natural Light

*Detached Garage

*Large Basement Area

*Washer/Dryer Hookups

*Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher

*No Pets

*Close to Area Schools, Medical Centers, and More!



Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $925, Available 9/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.