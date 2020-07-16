All apartments in Sioux Falls
Find more places like 2208 South Willow Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
2208 South Willow Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

2208 South Willow Avenue

2208 South Willow Avenue · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sioux Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2208 South Willow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming house is in a nice neighborhood, close to area schools, medical centers, shopping and more. This house features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The living room has original hard wood flooring and lots of natural light. There is a bedroom in the upstairs living area with 2 bedrooms on the main living level. The basement can be used for multiple purposes. The garage is detached. Resident pays all utilities, including snow and lawn care.

Features:
*3 Bedrooms
*Nice Neighborhood
*Lots of Natural Light
*Detached Garage
*Large Basement Area
*Washer/Dryer Hookups
*Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher
*No Pets
*Close to Area Schools, Medical Centers, and More!

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $925, Available 9/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 South Willow Avenue have any available units?
2208 South Willow Avenue has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 South Willow Avenue have?
Some of 2208 South Willow Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 South Willow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2208 South Willow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 South Willow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2208 South Willow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sioux Falls.
Does 2208 South Willow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2208 South Willow Avenue offers parking.
Does 2208 South Willow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 South Willow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 South Willow Avenue have a pool?
No, 2208 South Willow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2208 South Willow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2208 South Willow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 South Willow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 South Willow Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2208 South Willow Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakmont Estates
1301 E Northstar Ln
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Oxbow Park Apartments
4709 S Oxbow Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Sierra Vista Apartments
4700 South Baha Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Springbrook Estates
807 N Cleveland Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy
Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Royal Oak Apartments
4902 S Oxbow Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
The Commons
6408 S Beal Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Creekstone Falls
4605 W Chippewa Cir
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms
Sioux Falls Apartments with ParkingSioux Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Sioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity