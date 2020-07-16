All apartments in Sioux Falls
Find more places like 1900 South Prairie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sioux Falls, SD
/
1900 South Prairie Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:40 PM

1900 South Prairie Avenue

1900 South Prairie Avenue · (605) 644-7282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sioux Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1900 South Prairie Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Augustana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.

If you appreciate the older style homes with original wood floors, handcrafted plaster wall finishes and unique ceiling design, then you need to see this home.
Striking curb appeal and a very handy central location add to the charm of this story and a half home.

This home features a finished attic in the upstairs living area that can be used as one of the bedrooms. The other 2 bedrooms are on the main living area. The basement is semi-finished with lots of room for storage. There was a salon in the basement at one time with a toilet and walk in shower still down there.

Prices, rent specials and availability are subject to change without notice.

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule an appointment! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $800, Available 9/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 South Prairie Avenue have any available units?
1900 South Prairie Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
Is 1900 South Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1900 South Prairie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 South Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 South Prairie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1900 South Prairie Avenue offer parking?
No, 1900 South Prairie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1900 South Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 South Prairie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 South Prairie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1900 South Prairie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1900 South Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1900 South Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 South Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 South Prairie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 South Prairie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 South Prairie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1900 South Prairie Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Graystone Heights
5140 South Graystone Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Autumn Park
4401 W Valhalla Blvd
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Oakwood Estates
3300 W 53rd St
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57110
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Royal Oak Apartments
4902 S Oxbow Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Donegal Pointe Apartments
5109 S Rolling Green Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms
Sioux Falls Apartments with ParkingSioux Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Sioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity