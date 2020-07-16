108 South Garfield Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $775 WITH $25 BASE UTILITY FEE FOR THE REMAINDER OF LEASE!!!



The unit has window air conditioning with the water, sewer, and garbage paid. We are pet friendly with some restrictions. Garages are available for rent for $35/ month.



Finishes, colors, layouts, and floor locations may vary from unit to unit.



Amenities:

-Near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers, and more!

-Community Onsite Laundry

-Newly Remodeled Units

-Secure Access

-Window air conditioning

-Spacious living room area

-3 Spacious bedrooms

-Ample closet and storage space

-Water, sewer, and garbage paid with $25 base utility fee

-Pet Friendly with some restrictions



Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.



To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-4663 to schedule an appointment. We look forward to hearing from you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available 9/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.