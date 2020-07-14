Pines at Rapid City

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool garage lobby cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dog park guest parking internet access

Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota. This beautiful apartment complex offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans loaded with amenities such as: full kitchen package with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and immense counter space, washer & dryer in each unit, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, high-end designer finishes, heated garage parking, fitness center, community room, private patios and balconies, and a sparkling outdoor pool.



After you wind down in your new apartment and want to explore Rapid City, South Dakota, head into the Black Hills and take in Mount Rushmore and the wildlife. Our community is located just minutes away from great restaurants, retail, parks, local library, hospital, schools, and places of worship. Call us today for housing availability and to be part of our new apartment community in beautiful Rapid City, South Dakota!