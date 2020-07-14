All apartments in Rapid City
Pines at Rapid City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Pines at Rapid City

Open Now until 5pm
4924 Shelby Ave. · (605) 250-2789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A104 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,132

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D204 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit D104 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit B205 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pines at Rapid City.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
guest parking
internet access
Pines at Rapid is a new 124-apartment community located in the "Gateway to the Black Hills" in Rapid City, South Dakota. This beautiful apartment complex offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans loaded with amenities such as: full kitchen package with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and immense counter space, washer & dryer in each unit, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, high-end designer finishes, heated garage parking, fitness center, community room, private patios and balconies, and a sparkling outdoor pool.

After you wind down in your new apartment and want to explore Rapid City, South Dakota, head into the Black Hills and take in Mount Rushmore and the wildlife. Our community is located just minutes away from great restaurants, retail, parks, local library, hospital, schools, and places of worship. Call us today for housing availability and to be part of our new apartment community in beautiful Rapid City, South Dakota!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions on dogs! Call today for more details.
Parking Details: 2 spaces available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pines at Rapid City have any available units?
Pines at Rapid City has 6 units available starting at $1,132 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does Pines at Rapid City have?
Some of Pines at Rapid City's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pines at Rapid City currently offering any rent specials?
Pines at Rapid City is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pines at Rapid City pet-friendly?
Yes, Pines at Rapid City is pet friendly.
Does Pines at Rapid City offer parking?
Yes, Pines at Rapid City offers parking.
Does Pines at Rapid City have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pines at Rapid City offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pines at Rapid City have a pool?
Yes, Pines at Rapid City has a pool.
Does Pines at Rapid City have accessible units?
No, Pines at Rapid City does not have accessible units.
Does Pines at Rapid City have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pines at Rapid City has units with dishwashers.
