Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated cable included oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry alarm system business center green community

Country Bluff Apartments are conveniently located just minutes from downtown Rapid City and near some of the area’s top 10 parks.



You can choose from spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans that include large closets, with some offering walk-ins. Additional amenities include heat, basic cable and water. Each unit comes with additional storage space. Every apartment has a patio or balcony and select units offer upgraded cabinets. Call to schedule a tour today!



Imagine yourself here with our virtual tour and photos of the apartments and community.