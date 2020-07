Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments garage on-site laundry business center hot tub online portal tennis court

Candlewood Apartments are conveniently located in a quiet west side, residential neighborhood of Rapid City. Offering a variety of floorplans including studio, one-bedroom and two bedrooms for rent. Our apartments are spacious and feature fully equipped kitchens, ample storage space and patios or balconies.



Candlewood is also located in the best school district in the City with Pinedale Elementary, West Middle and Stevens High all nearby. We also offer a long list of amenities including an outdoor swimming pool, picnic areas and garage space