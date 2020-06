Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Affordable Condo Available June 2020 - This 2 bed, 2 bath condo offers one level main floor maintenance free living and represents a great value in our market. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and master bath with linen closet. The bedroom on the other side also has an adjacent full bath. A sliding glass door leads to a patio. The kitchen opens to the living room through the breakfast bar. All appliances stay, including the washer and dryer located in a separate laundry room. These units make great no maintenance rentals with easy access to shopping and I-90. Call us at 605-390-7866 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



