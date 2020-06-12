All apartments in Dell Rapids
Dell Rapids, SD
613 Garfield Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020

613 Garfield Avenue

613 Garfield Avenue · (605) 644-7282
Location

613 Garfield Avenue, Dell Rapids, SD 57022

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$299 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $675 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!

This two-bedroom, one-bath unit is located near main street Dell Rapids, near area shopping, dining, schools, and more. There are lots of windows that allow for lots of natural light throughout the unit. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator while the bedroom has a large closet. Landlord pays the water, sewer, garbage, lawn, and snow. This spacious and affordable unit has a floor plan that had you in mind. We are pet-friendly with some restrictions. Includes Single Stall Detached Garage!

*Close to main street Dell Rapids
*Near Area Shopping, Dining, Schools and More
*Includes Single Stall Detached Garage
*Stove
*Refrigerator
*Window Air Conditioning
*Spacious Floor Plan- two bedrooms
*One Full Bath
*Bedroom With Large Closet
*Garage Available for Rent
*Water, Sewer, Garbage Paid
*Affordably Priced
*Pet-Friendly

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.

Please call today to see your new home! 605-271-HOME (4663)

Rental Terms: Rent: $299, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
613 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dell Rapids, SD.
What amenities does 613 Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 613 Garfield Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
613 Garfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Garfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 613 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 613 Garfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 613 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 613 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 613 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 613 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 613 Garfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.
