1400 Rushmore Drive

$499 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH RENT AND $799 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!



To take a virtual tour of our 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N9frSYcCdwX



Amenities:

*Located near area shopping, dining, area schools and more in Brandon!

*Quick access to I-90

*Only minutes from Sioux Falls

*Spacious Bedrooms - 2

*Large, amenity filled kitchen

*Breakfast nook

*Dining area

*Dishwasher

*Garbage disposal

*Refrigerator

*Stove

*Microwave

*Approximately 1066 sq ft of living space

*Central air

*In unit stackable washer/dryer

*Detached single stall garage included with rent

*Pet friendly with some restrictions

*Trash paid



This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is located in the heart of Brandon, near area schools, shopping, dining & more, with quick access to the interstate. Each unit has it's own stackable washer/dryer unit with a furnace and central air conditioning. The unit are spacious with approximately 1066 sq ft of living space. The units have lots of cabinet and countertop space with a breakfast nook and a dining area in the kitchen.



A single stall detached garage is included in the rent. Trash removal is provided. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $499, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $799, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.