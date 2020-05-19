All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 19 2020

1400 Rushmore Drive

1400 Rushmore Drive · (605) 644-7282
Location

1400 Rushmore Drive, Brandon, SD 57005

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$499

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$499 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH RENT AND $799 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!

To take a virtual tour of our 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N9frSYcCdwX

Amenities:
*Located near area shopping, dining, area schools and more in Brandon!
*Quick access to I-90
*Only minutes from Sioux Falls
*Spacious Bedrooms - 2
*Large, amenity filled kitchen
*Breakfast nook
*Dining area
*Dishwasher
*Garbage disposal
*Refrigerator
*Stove
*Microwave
*Approximately 1066 sq ft of living space
*Central air
*In unit stackable washer/dryer
*Detached single stall garage included with rent
*Pet friendly with some restrictions
*Trash paid

This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is located in the heart of Brandon, near area schools, shopping, dining & more, with quick access to the interstate. Each unit has it's own stackable washer/dryer unit with a furnace and central air conditioning. The unit are spacious with approximately 1066 sq ft of living space. The units have lots of cabinet and countertop space with a breakfast nook and a dining area in the kitchen.

A single stall detached garage is included in the rent. Trash removal is provided. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.

Prices, specials and available are subject to change without notice!

Finishes, colors and location at property may vary from unit to unit.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an on-line appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $499, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $799, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

