Box Elder, SD
1227 Kodiak Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1227 Kodiak Dr

1227 Kodiak Dr · (605) 721-9095
Location

1227 Kodiak Dr, Box Elder, SD 57719

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1227 Kodiak Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1227 Kodiak Dr Available 08/01/20 Newer Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home built in 2018 can be called your home as soon as August 1st. The home features central a/c, 3 car garage, fenced yard, beautiful open floor plan located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to the I-90 with easy access to anything you need. Average utilities run 190-350 depending on the season (water, sewer, garbage, gas and electric). Dog welcome with references, rent and deposit. $1925 + utilities and deposit. Please call CC Property Management for more information and viewings, or visit ccpropertymgmt.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5839734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Kodiak Dr have any available units?
1227 Kodiak Dr has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1227 Kodiak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Kodiak Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Kodiak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 Kodiak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1227 Kodiak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1227 Kodiak Dr does offer parking.
Does 1227 Kodiak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Kodiak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Kodiak Dr have a pool?
No, 1227 Kodiak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Kodiak Dr have accessible units?
No, 1227 Kodiak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Kodiak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 Kodiak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 Kodiak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1227 Kodiak Dr has units with air conditioning.
