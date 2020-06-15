Amenities

1227 Kodiak Dr Available 08/01/20 Newer Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage home built in 2018 can be called your home as soon as August 1st. The home features central a/c, 3 car garage, fenced yard, beautiful open floor plan located in a quiet neighborhood. Close to the I-90 with easy access to anything you need. Average utilities run 190-350 depending on the season (water, sewer, garbage, gas and electric). Dog welcome with references, rent and deposit. $1925 + utilities and deposit. Please call CC Property Management for more information and viewings, or visit ccpropertymgmt.com



No Cats Allowed



