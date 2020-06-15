All apartments in Blackhawk
6316 Northdale Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6316 Northdale Dr

6316 Northdale Drive · (605) 721-9095
Location

6316 Northdale Drive, Blackhawk, SD 57718

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6316 Northdale Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,675

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6316 Northdale Dr Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom, oversized one car garage and a shed. This home features all new flooring and paint, 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedroom down, oversized one car garage and a big shed in the back. Mature trees and new grass planted in the back, located in a wonderful neighborhood. No Smoking, Pets Welcome with references, deposit and rent. $1675 + utilities and deposit. Available July 1st. Please call CC Property Management for any questions or viewing 605-721-9095 or visit ccpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5842158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

