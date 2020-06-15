Amenities

6316 Northdale Dr Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Remodeled 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom, oversized one car garage and a shed. This home features all new flooring and paint, 3 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedroom down, oversized one car garage and a big shed in the back. Mature trees and new grass planted in the back, located in a wonderful neighborhood. No Smoking, Pets Welcome with references, deposit and rent. $1675 + utilities and deposit. Available July 1st. Please call CC Property Management for any questions or viewing 605-721-9095 or visit ccpropertymgmt.com



