York, SC
501 Hunter Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:54 PM

501 Hunter Street

501 Hunter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

501 Hunter Street, York, SC 29745

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Hunter Street have any available units?
501 Hunter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, SC.
Is 501 Hunter Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 Hunter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Hunter Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 Hunter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York.
Does 501 Hunter Street offer parking?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not offer parking.
Does 501 Hunter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Hunter Street have a pool?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 Hunter Street have accessible units?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Hunter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Hunter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not have units with air conditioning.

