All apartments in York
Find more places like 501 Hunter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
York, SC
/
501 Hunter Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:54 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
501 Hunter Street
501 Hunter Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
501 Hunter Street, York, SC 29745
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 Hunter Street have any available units?
501 Hunter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
York, SC
.
Is 501 Hunter Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 Hunter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Hunter Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 Hunter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in York
.
Does 501 Hunter Street offer parking?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not offer parking.
Does 501 Hunter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Hunter Street have a pool?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 Hunter Street have accessible units?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Hunter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Hunter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Hunter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
