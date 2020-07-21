905 Summerlake Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedrooms (plus big bonus room) townhome located on quiet street at Regal Manor in Fort Mill. The townhome which actually feels like single family home has big rooms which are very spacious. Front of house including master bedroom has a very good view of the lake. Kitchen has granite counters, big island and stainless appliances with open style layout. The picture doesn't show the refrigerator, but it is stainless, as are all kitchen appliances . Upstairs has master bedroom suite along with 2 bedrooms (total 3 bedrooms) and master bathroom and 2nd bathroom. The backyard is very spacious, and house has 2 car attached Garage. Separate working space and mud room with bench and cubbies. 1st floor has hardwood and 2nd floor has carpet. This is located walking distance (about 1 mile) from Sugar Creek Elementary School and very close to I-77 and Carowinds. The house includes access to community pool and walking trail along the lake.