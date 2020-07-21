All apartments in York County
905 Summerlake Dr
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:17 AM

905 Summerlake Dr

905 Summerlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

905 Summerlake Drive, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedrooms (plus big bonus room) townhome located on quiet street at Regal Manor in Fort Mill. The townhome which actually feels like single family home has big rooms which are very spacious. Front of house including master bedroom has a very good view of the lake. Kitchen has granite counters, big island and stainless appliances with open style layout. The picture doesn't show the refrigerator, but it is stainless, as are all kitchen appliances . Upstairs has master bedroom suite along with 2 bedrooms (total 3 bedrooms) and master bathroom and 2nd bathroom. The backyard is very spacious, and house has 2 car attached Garage. Separate working space and mud room with bench and cubbies. 1st floor has hardwood and 2nd floor has carpet. This is located walking distance (about 1 mile) from Sugar Creek Elementary School and very close to I-77 and Carowinds. The house includes access to community pool and walking trail along the lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Summerlake Dr have any available units?
905 Summerlake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 905 Summerlake Dr have?
Some of 905 Summerlake Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Summerlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
905 Summerlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Summerlake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Summerlake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 905 Summerlake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 905 Summerlake Dr offers parking.
Does 905 Summerlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Summerlake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Summerlake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 905 Summerlake Dr has a pool.
Does 905 Summerlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 905 Summerlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Summerlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Summerlake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Summerlake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 Summerlake Dr has units with air conditioning.
