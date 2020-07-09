All apartments in York County
Find more places like 905 Lyndley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
905 Lyndley Dr
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:44 AM

905 Lyndley Dr

905 Lyndley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

905 Lyndley Drive, York County, SC 29708
Baxter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional Executive Baxter Village Townhome. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with 2 car garage and big deck off great room. Full brick front. Sweet hardwoods on main. Extra storage space on lower level with bedroom and full bath. Main level great room, dining space and living room. Granite tops in kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Spacious bedrooms up with walk in closets. Washer and dryer included. Extremely close to everything in Baxter Village. Close to 77

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Lyndley Dr have any available units?
905 Lyndley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 905 Lyndley Dr have?
Some of 905 Lyndley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Lyndley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
905 Lyndley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Lyndley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 905 Lyndley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 905 Lyndley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 905 Lyndley Dr offers parking.
Does 905 Lyndley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Lyndley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Lyndley Dr have a pool?
No, 905 Lyndley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 905 Lyndley Dr have accessible units?
No, 905 Lyndley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Lyndley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Lyndley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Lyndley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 Lyndley Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101
Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College