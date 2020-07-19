All apartments in York County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 2:34 AM

884 Ivy Trail Way

884 Ivy Trail Way · (803) 592-5477
Location

884 Ivy Trail Way, York County, SC 29715

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2117 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 Ivy Trail Way have any available units?
884 Ivy Trail Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 884 Ivy Trail Way have?
Some of 884 Ivy Trail Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 Ivy Trail Way currently offering any rent specials?
884 Ivy Trail Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Ivy Trail Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 884 Ivy Trail Way is pet friendly.
Does 884 Ivy Trail Way offer parking?
No, 884 Ivy Trail Way does not offer parking.
Does 884 Ivy Trail Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 Ivy Trail Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Ivy Trail Way have a pool?
No, 884 Ivy Trail Way does not have a pool.
Does 884 Ivy Trail Way have accessible units?
No, 884 Ivy Trail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Ivy Trail Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 Ivy Trail Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 884 Ivy Trail Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 884 Ivy Trail Way does not have units with air conditioning.
