Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

675 Rock Lake Glen

675 Rock Lake Gln · (803) 329-3285 ext. 0000
Location

675 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC 29715

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 675 Rock Lake Glen · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
$200 off August Rent!! - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home located in the gated Cole Creek Subdivision of Fort Mill. A great floor-plan with laminate wood floors and crown molding throughout the main level. Downstairs you are welcomed to a cozy living room, and a great kitchen layout with a work/prep island, smooth top stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with a full size washer and dryer (as-is). Upstairs has vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and dual sinks in the master bedroom. The community club house, pool and cabana are available for your enjoyment. Benefit from Fort Mill Schools, and conveniently located to Charlotte and shopping!! 2 reserved parking spaces.

Pet Policy: Small Pets Only for this property (25 lbs or less). Pet Fee is non-refundable $250.00 per pet and $10.00 pet rent per pet is required.

Directions to the property from our Fort Mill office: Left onto Hwy 160. Right onto SC-460, Left onto Gold Hill Rd., Left onto US-21N, Right onto Flint Hill Rd., Right onto Lilly Pond Dr., Left onto Primrose Walk, Right onto Rock Lake Glen. Home on the right.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Property is also on Rently lock-box!

Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4792009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

