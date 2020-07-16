All apartments in York County
629 Sixth Baxter Crossing
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

629 Sixth Baxter Crossing

629 Sixth Baxter Crossing · (704) 287-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

629 Sixth Baxter Crossing, York County, SC 29708
Baxter

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFUL highly sought after end-unit with premium location overlooking natural area in Baxter Village! Attractive brick accent, architectural roof, covered porch, deck, & rear load 2 car garage! Grand two story foyer leads to open layout featuring 2016 modern tile flooring, high ceilings, custom trim, & gas log FP. Unique floor plan with forward facing kitchen boasting granite c'tops, SS appliances, recessed lights, glass tile backsplash, nook, & bar. New carpet and paint! Two MBRs with tray ceilings, large bathrooms, and plenty of storage upstairs. Lower level features 3rd BR with attached full bath - perfect for guests or in-laws! Wonderful natural light!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing have any available units?
629 Sixth Baxter Crossing has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing have?
Some of 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
629 Sixth Baxter Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing offers parking.
Does 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing have a pool?
No, 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing have accessible units?
No, 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Sixth Baxter Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
