629 Sixth Baxter Crossing

RENOVATED AND BEAUTIFUL highly sought after end-unit with premium location overlooking natural area in Baxter Village! Attractive brick accent, architectural roof, covered porch, deck, & rear load 2 car garage! Grand two story foyer leads to open layout featuring 2016 modern tile flooring, high ceilings, custom trim, & gas log FP. Unique floor plan with forward facing kitchen boasting granite c'tops, SS appliances, recessed lights, glass tile backsplash, nook, & bar. New carpet and paint! Two MBRs with tray ceilings, large bathrooms, and plenty of storage upstairs. Lower level features 3rd BR with attached full bath - perfect for guests or in-laws! Wonderful natural light!