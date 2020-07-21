Rent Calculator
Home
/
York County, SC
/
4953 Mount Gallant Rd
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4953 Mount Gallant Rd
4953 Mount Gallant Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4953 Mount Gallant Road, York County, SC 29732
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4953 Mt Gallant Rd - Property Id: 132735
3BR/2BA First Floor Unit in 1,728 SF Brick Ranch SFR;
Basement Unit and outbuildings retained for owner use.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/132735p
Property Id 132735
(RLNE5018118)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4953 Mount Gallant Rd have any available units?
4953 Mount Gallant Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
York County, SC
.
What amenities does 4953 Mount Gallant Rd have?
Some of 4953 Mount Gallant Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4953 Mount Gallant Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4953 Mount Gallant Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4953 Mount Gallant Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4953 Mount Gallant Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4953 Mount Gallant Rd offer parking?
No, 4953 Mount Gallant Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4953 Mount Gallant Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4953 Mount Gallant Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4953 Mount Gallant Rd have a pool?
No, 4953 Mount Gallant Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4953 Mount Gallant Rd have accessible units?
No, 4953 Mount Gallant Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4953 Mount Gallant Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4953 Mount Gallant Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4953 Mount Gallant Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4953 Mount Gallant Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
