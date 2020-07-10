All apartments in York County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

3347 Norwich Road

3347 Norwich Road · (803) 985-1231
Location

3347 Norwich Road, York County, SC 29715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3347 Norwich Road · Avail. now

$2,395

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.5 Bathrooms, Dining Room, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Patio. Large Back Yard. 2 Car Garage. Single Family.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum Occupants 8. By Appointment Only (Available by June 15, 2020).

(RLNE2622981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 Norwich Road have any available units?
3347 Norwich Road has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3347 Norwich Road have?
Some of 3347 Norwich Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3347 Norwich Road currently offering any rent specials?
3347 Norwich Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 Norwich Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3347 Norwich Road is pet friendly.
Does 3347 Norwich Road offer parking?
Yes, 3347 Norwich Road offers parking.
Does 3347 Norwich Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3347 Norwich Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 Norwich Road have a pool?
No, 3347 Norwich Road does not have a pool.
Does 3347 Norwich Road have accessible units?
No, 3347 Norwich Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 Norwich Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3347 Norwich Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3347 Norwich Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3347 Norwich Road does not have units with air conditioning.
