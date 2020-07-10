3347 Norwich Road

Amenities
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.5 Bathrooms, Dining Room, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Patio. Large Back Yard. 2 Car Garage. Single Family.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum Occupants 8. By Appointment Only (Available by June 15, 2020).
(RLNE2622981)