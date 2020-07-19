322 Lorraine Road

Amenities

This home has over 3000 s.f. with 4 BR and 2.5 baths. Main level boasts gorgeous dark walnut hardwood flooring in the office with french doors, large dining room, sitting room, great room, kitchen and breakfast room! Upgraded kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, designer tile backsplash, center island, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs are 4 BRs. Elegant master suite with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Lots of closets. Fenced yard! Desirable Fair Oaks subdivision in Fort Mill offers a community pool and walking trails and is only minutes to Charlotte, I-77 & I-485.



