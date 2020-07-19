All apartments in York County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1515 Devinney Road

1515 Devinney Road · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Devinney Road, York County, SC 29745

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1940s Farmhouse in York - Conveniently located in York, SC, this charming two bedroom farmhouse is perfectly situated on a large lot with large shade trees and a great front porch! With 2 spacious bedrooms and new carpet throughout, you’re sure to enjoy both indoor and outdoor living.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our Clover office: Left onto Kings Mtn Street; Right onto S Main St/US 321; Slight Right to continue on US-321; Left onto W Liberty St; Right onto Bratton Ave; Continue onto McFarland Ave; Right onto Devinney Rd; Property is on the left

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

(RLNE5911265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Devinney Road have any available units?
1515 Devinney Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 1515 Devinney Road have?
Some of 1515 Devinney Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Devinney Road currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Devinney Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Devinney Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 Devinney Road is pet friendly.
Does 1515 Devinney Road offer parking?
No, 1515 Devinney Road does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Devinney Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Devinney Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Devinney Road have a pool?
No, 1515 Devinney Road does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Devinney Road have accessible units?
No, 1515 Devinney Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Devinney Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Devinney Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Devinney Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Devinney Road does not have units with air conditioning.
