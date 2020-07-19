All apartments in York County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1056 Chateau Crossing Drive

1056 Chateau Crossing Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1056 Chateau Crossing Cir, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
• Granite counter tops
• Stainless steel appliances
• Insulated steel entry doors
• 9′ ceilings.
• Ceiling fan
• Breakfast bar
• Double-basin stainless steel sink
• Cable hookups
• Wi-Fi access
• Window blinds
• Crown molding
• Porcelain commodes
• Oversized garden tub/shower combo
• Laundry room w/ washer and dryer connections

Come experience luxury apartment living at it’s best! Our homes are conveniently located in one of the most desirable areas and top rated school districts in Fort Mill. Our gorgeous apartments feature tons of upgrades such as black and white granite counter tops, espresso cabinetry, stainless-front appliances, wood flooring, crown molding, garden tubs, and more! Our community boasts a luxurious designer swimming pool with grills, relaxing covered cabana area, a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness facility, a 24-hour laundry facility, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and award winning schools.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have any available units?
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have?
Some of 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
