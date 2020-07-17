All apartments in York County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:52 PM

1030 Gennett Circle

1030 Gennett Circle · (803) 792-4744
Location

1030 Gennett Circle, York County, SC 29715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,372

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Surround yourself with nature while enjoying the luxury of urban living at Beckett Farms in Fort Mill, South Carolina. This prestigious 43-acre apartment community has been thoughtfully designed to combine farm-style living with the finest finishes and modern amenities. Nestled in the highly coveted town of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Beckett Farms residents are surrounded by tranquil outdoor life and the conveniences of easy access to downtown Charlotte, key employment centers, high-end retail and fine dining.

Beautifully appointed open floorplans boasting a spacious kitchen with oversized island, contemporary cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. The thoughtfully designed living/dining room is excellent for entertaining and provides access to the private balcony. The bedrooms have plenty of natural light, an oversized walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with single vanity, full bath and shower, and generous storage. Additional highlights of the apartments, full-size washer/dryer, ±10 foot-ceilings, wood style flooring, and ample storage throughout.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Gennett Circle have any available units?
1030 Gennett Circle has a unit available for $1,372 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1030 Gennett Circle have?
Some of 1030 Gennett Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Gennett Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Gennett Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Gennett Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Gennett Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Gennett Circle offer parking?
No, 1030 Gennett Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Gennett Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 Gennett Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Gennett Circle have a pool?
No, 1030 Gennett Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Gennett Circle have accessible units?
No, 1030 Gennett Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Gennett Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Gennett Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Gennett Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Gennett Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
