Winnsboro, SC
250 Columbia Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:50 PM

250 Columbia Road

250 Columbia Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1833092
Location

250 Columbia Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1152 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, central air, hardwood floors, freshly painted and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage and porch. Minutes away from US-321.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Columbia Road have any available units?
250 Columbia Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 Columbia Road have?
Some of 250 Columbia Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Columbia Road currently offering any rent specials?
250 Columbia Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Columbia Road pet-friendly?
No, 250 Columbia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winnsboro.
Does 250 Columbia Road offer parking?
Yes, 250 Columbia Road does offer parking.
Does 250 Columbia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Columbia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Columbia Road have a pool?
No, 250 Columbia Road does not have a pool.
Does 250 Columbia Road have accessible units?
No, 250 Columbia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Columbia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Columbia Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Columbia Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 250 Columbia Road has units with air conditioning.
