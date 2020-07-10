All apartments in Williamston
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:44 PM

7 Gossett Street

7 Gossett Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2077817
Location

7 Gossett Street, Williamston, SC 29697

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1098 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this two bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1098 square feet of space, with amenities including hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to a porch and fenced yard. Minutes away from US-29. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.greenville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Gossett Street have any available units?
7 Gossett Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Gossett Street have?
Some of 7 Gossett Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Gossett Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Gossett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Gossett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Gossett Street is pet friendly.
Does 7 Gossett Street offer parking?
No, 7 Gossett Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 Gossett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Gossett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Gossett Street have a pool?
No, 7 Gossett Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Gossett Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Gossett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Gossett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Gossett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Gossett Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Gossett Street has units with air conditioning.
