2 Mahaffey Road

Amenities
A charming ranch in Williamston! Your next home includes:
--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,548 square feet
--Freshly painted with wood style flooring and carpet throughout
--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
--Attached carport and large backyard that's great for grilling out or gardening
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Dishwasher,Ceiling fans throughout,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.