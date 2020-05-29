2 Mahaffey Road

Amenities

A charming ranch in Williamston! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--1,548 square feet

--Freshly painted with wood style flooring and carpet throughout

--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances

--Attached carport and large backyard that's great for grilling out or gardening

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



Home is in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.