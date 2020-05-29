All apartments in Williamston
2 Mahaffey Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:42 PM

2 Mahaffey Road

2 Mahaffey Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1637195
Location

2 Mahaffey Drive, Williamston, SC 29697

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
A charming ranch in Williamston! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,548 square feet
--Freshly painted with wood style flooring and carpet throughout
--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
--Attached carport and large backyard that's great for grilling out or gardening
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Dishwasher,Ceiling fans throughout,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Mahaffey Road have any available units?
2 Mahaffey Road has a unit available for $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Mahaffey Road have?
Some of 2 Mahaffey Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Mahaffey Road currently offering any rent specials?
2 Mahaffey Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Mahaffey Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Mahaffey Road is pet friendly.
Does 2 Mahaffey Road offer parking?
Yes, 2 Mahaffey Road does offer parking.
Does 2 Mahaffey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Mahaffey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Mahaffey Road have a pool?
No, 2 Mahaffey Road does not have a pool.
Does 2 Mahaffey Road have accessible units?
No, 2 Mahaffey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Mahaffey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Mahaffey Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Mahaffey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Mahaffey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
