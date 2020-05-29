All apartments in Westminster
Westminster, SC
101 Highland Avenue
101 Highland Avenue

101 Highland Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519650
Location

101 Highland Avenue, Westminster, SC 29693

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental home in Westminster! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--1,344 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Ceiling fans throughout
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home is in as-is condition.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

