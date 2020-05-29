101 Highland Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental home in Westminster! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--1,344 square feet

--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances

--Washer/dryer hookup

--Central air conditioning

--Ceiling fans throughout

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



Home is in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Washer/ Dryer Hookups

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.