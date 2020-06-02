1004 D Avenue

Amenities
Rare West Columbia Home! - Quaint, nicely updated home in West Columbia. Dark stained pine flooring, small office off of living room, tiled eat-in kitchen with newer white appliances, separate formal dining room, tiled bath with pedestal sink and updated tub and sliding door shower. 2" faux wood blinds throughout. Master bedroom has a sunny sitting/dressing area and large walk-in closet with lots of storage. Mud/utility room w/W-D included and doggy door. Fully fenced back yard has a deck and large storage building.
(RLNE5857722)