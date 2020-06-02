All apartments in West Columbia
Find more places like 1004 D Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Columbia, SC
/
1004 D Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1004 D Avenue

1004 D Avenue · (803) 750-0071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Columbia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1004 D Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 D Avenue · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare West Columbia Home! - Quaint, nicely updated home in West Columbia. Dark stained pine flooring, small office off of living room, tiled eat-in kitchen with newer white appliances, separate formal dining room, tiled bath with pedestal sink and updated tub and sliding door shower. 2" faux wood blinds throughout. Master bedroom has a sunny sitting/dressing area and large walk-in closet with lots of storage. Mud/utility room w/W-D included and doggy door. Fully fenced back yard has a deck and large storage building.

(RLNE5857722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 D Avenue have any available units?
1004 D Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1004 D Avenue have?
Some of 1004 D Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 D Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1004 D Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 D Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 D Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1004 D Avenue offer parking?
No, 1004 D Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1004 D Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 D Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 D Avenue have a pool?
No, 1004 D Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1004 D Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1004 D Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 D Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 D Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 D Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 D Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1004 D Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle
West Columbia, SC 29169
Brookland
127 State St
West Columbia, SC 29169
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln
West Columbia, SC 29170
100 Riverbend
100 Riverbend Dr
West Columbia, SC 29169

Similar Pages

West Columbia 1 BedroomsWest Columbia 2 Bedrooms
West Columbia Apartments with ParkingWest Columbia Apartments with Pool
West Columbia Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SCCayce, SCSumter, SC
Irmo, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SCLakewood, SCDentsville, SC
Woodfield, SCRed Bank, SCBlythewood, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Midlands Technical CollegeBenedict College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity