Wellford, SC
115 South 1659
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

115 South 1659

115 Burns Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 Burns Street, Wellford, SC 29385

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
A charming all-brick rental home in Lyman! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,200 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Hardwood floors
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Covered front porch
--Attached carport
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home is in as-is condition.
Wood flooring,Carport,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

