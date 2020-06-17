115 South 1659

Amenities

A charming all-brick rental home in Lyman! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--1,200 square feet

--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances

--Hardwood floors

--Washer/dryer hookup

--Central air conditioning

--Covered front porch

--Attached carport

--Pet friendly



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



Home is in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.