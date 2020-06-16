All apartments in Welcome
5 Welcome Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5 Welcome Street

5 Welcome Street · No Longer Available
Location

5 Welcome Street, Welcome, SC 29611

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath home has undergone some beautiful renovations and updates and is everything you would want in a home! You will be in awe of the stunning makeover this house received! This home has some new and original wood flooring throughout house, lovely sitting porch, large partially fenced in back yard, and so much more!

3 Bedrooms/1 Bathroom

- Fresh, neutral paint with crisp, white trim
- New and original wood flooring
- Adorable, updated kitchen with precious dining area
- Appliances included (Oven/range, refrigerator)
- Separate laundry room w/ hookups
- Beautiful, fully updated bathroom
- Central Heat/Air (Gas Heat)
- Huge partially fenced in backyard
- Lovely porch on the side of the home
- Pet friendly w/ deposit :) (Ask about our breed restrictions)

This home is located right off of White Horse Road, providing easy access to Easley Bridge Rd. You would also have ease of access to all of the wonderful fine dining, shopping, and activities the area has to offer. You would be just a short drive away from I-85, I-385, Wade Hampton Blvd, etc., so don't waste a second longer and visit this property today!

Please feel free to take a drive by the home. It is MOVE IN READY!!!! Please visit www.propgreenville.com for additional information or to fill an application. You may call our office at (864) 906-7707 to set up a personal showing!!!

Deposit of $1,095 and first month's rent required for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Welcome Street have any available units?
5 Welcome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welcome, SC.
What amenities does 5 Welcome Street have?
Some of 5 Welcome Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Welcome Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Welcome Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Welcome Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Welcome Street is pet friendly.
Does 5 Welcome Street offer parking?
No, 5 Welcome Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 Welcome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Welcome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Welcome Street have a pool?
No, 5 Welcome Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Welcome Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Welcome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Welcome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Welcome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Welcome Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Welcome Street has units with air conditioning.
