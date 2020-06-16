5 Welcome Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

This fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath home has undergone some beautiful renovations and updates and is everything you would want in a home! You will be in awe of the stunning makeover this house received! This home has some new and original wood flooring throughout house, lovely sitting porch, large partially fenced in back yard, and so much more!



3 Bedrooms/1 Bathroom



- Fresh, neutral paint with crisp, white trim

- New and original wood flooring

- Adorable, updated kitchen with precious dining area

- Appliances included (Oven/range, refrigerator)

- Separate laundry room w/ hookups

- Beautiful, fully updated bathroom

- Central Heat/Air (Gas Heat)

- Huge partially fenced in backyard

- Lovely porch on the side of the home

- Pet friendly w/ deposit :) (Ask about our breed restrictions)



This home is located right off of White Horse Road, providing easy access to Easley Bridge Rd. You would also have ease of access to all of the wonderful fine dining, shopping, and activities the area has to offer. You would be just a short drive away from I-85, I-385, Wade Hampton Blvd, etc., so don't waste a second longer and visit this property today!



Please feel free to take a drive by the home. It is MOVE IN READY!!!! Please visit www.propgreenville.com for additional information or to fill an application. You may call our office at (864) 906-7707 to set up a personal showing!!!



Deposit of $1,095 and first month's rent required for move in!