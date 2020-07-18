3505 East North Street - 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath unit is minutes from shopping, dining, Downtown Greenville, and the interstates! The living room is spacious and opens to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer & dryer included but home owner is not warrantied them. Outside there is a patio for those summer days of grilling. Pets are ok with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee, only one pet. Zoned for Lake Forest Elementary, League Middle, and Wade Hampton High.



