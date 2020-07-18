All apartments in Wade Hampton
Find more places like 3505 East North Street - 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wade Hampton, SC
/
3505 East North Street - 8
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

3505 East North Street - 8

3505 East North Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wade Hampton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3505 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC 29615

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath unit is minutes from shopping, dining, Downtown Greenville, and the interstates! The living room is spacious and opens to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer & dryer included but home owner is not warrantied them. Outside there is a patio for those summer days of grilling. Pets are ok with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee, only one pet. Zoned for Lake Forest Elementary, League Middle, and Wade Hampton High.

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793. to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 East North Street - 8 have any available units?
3505 East North Street - 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wade Hampton, SC.
What amenities does 3505 East North Street - 8 have?
Some of 3505 East North Street - 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 East North Street - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
3505 East North Street - 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 East North Street - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 East North Street - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 3505 East North Street - 8 offer parking?
No, 3505 East North Street - 8 does not offer parking.
Does 3505 East North Street - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3505 East North Street - 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 East North Street - 8 have a pool?
No, 3505 East North Street - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 3505 East North Street - 8 have accessible units?
No, 3505 East North Street - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 East North Street - 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 East North Street - 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 East North Street - 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3505 East North Street - 8 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wade Hampton 1 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 Bedrooms
Wade Hampton 3 BedroomsWade Hampton Apartments with Pools
Wade Hampton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCParker, SC
Five Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College