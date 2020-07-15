All apartments in Wade Hampton
3309 E North Street
3309 E North Street

3309 East North Street · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3309 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC 29615

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3309 E North Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
3309 E North Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch on East North Street! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch on East North Street! Convenient to everything - restaurants and shopping, Haywood Mall, and Downtown Greenville. House features a spacious living room and dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room. Master bedroom has it's own full bathroom. Second full bathroom is shared between two secondary bedrooms. Exterior features a spacious fenced-in yard with mature trees, a long driveway, and a carport!

Call us now to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable (case by case scenario). Owner Prefers No Pets. Pet Fees Apply. Call For Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water System
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Trash Company: City Pickup
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Mitchell Road Elementary
Middle School: Greenville Middle Academy
High School: Eastside High

(RLNE3427955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 E North Street have any available units?
3309 E North Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3309 E North Street have?
Some of 3309 E North Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 E North Street currently offering any rent specials?
3309 E North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 E North Street pet-friendly?
No, 3309 E North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wade Hampton.
Does 3309 E North Street offer parking?
Yes, 3309 E North Street offers parking.
Does 3309 E North Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3309 E North Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 E North Street have a pool?
No, 3309 E North Street does not have a pool.
Does 3309 E North Street have accessible units?
No, 3309 E North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 E North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 E North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 E North Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3309 E North Street has units with air conditioning.
