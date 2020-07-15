Amenities

3309 E North Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch on East North Street! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020



3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch on East North Street! Convenient to everything - restaurants and shopping, Haywood Mall, and Downtown Greenville. House features a spacious living room and dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room. Master bedroom has it's own full bathroom. Second full bathroom is shared between two secondary bedrooms. Exterior features a spacious fenced-in yard with mature trees, a long driveway, and a carport!



Call us now to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable (case by case scenario). Owner Prefers No Pets. Pet Fees Apply. Call For Details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water System

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Trash Company: City Pickup

Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Elementary School: Mitchell Road Elementary

Middle School: Greenville Middle Academy

High School: Eastside High



