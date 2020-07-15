Amenities
3309 E North Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch on East North Street! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**
Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch on East North Street! Convenient to everything - restaurants and shopping, Haywood Mall, and Downtown Greenville. House features a spacious living room and dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room. Master bedroom has it's own full bathroom. Second full bathroom is shared between two secondary bedrooms. Exterior features a spacious fenced-in yard with mature trees, a long driveway, and a carport!
Call us now to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable (case by case scenario). Owner Prefers No Pets. Pet Fees Apply. Call For Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water System
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Trash Company: City Pickup
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Mitchell Road Elementary
Middle School: Greenville Middle Academy
High School: Eastside High
(RLNE3427955)