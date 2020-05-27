All apartments in Wade Hampton
3008 East North Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 11:42 AM

3008 East North Street

3008 East North Street · (864) 383-1644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3008 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC 29615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Renovated 1 BR APT. Conveniently located near I 385, Pelham Rd, and minutes from downtown Greenville you can't go wrong!

All-electric utilities - not included

1 small pet allowed with a $350.00 Pet fee due at move-in and $15.00 pet rent due monthly.

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property but we welcome your application with other sources of income.

Self-guided showings and applications available at www.srpmanagement-realty.com

Text us at 704-868-4065 with any questions!

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 East North Street have any available units?
3008 East North Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3008 East North Street currently offering any rent specials?
3008 East North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 East North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 East North Street is pet friendly.
Does 3008 East North Street offer parking?
No, 3008 East North Street does not offer parking.
Does 3008 East North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 East North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 East North Street have a pool?
No, 3008 East North Street does not have a pool.
Does 3008 East North Street have accessible units?
No, 3008 East North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 East North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 East North Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 East North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 East North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
