2808 E North Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool internet access

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 This outstanding townhome is conveniently located near all shopping including malls and downtown, with easy access to I-85 and I - 385. It features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large living area with fireplace, wet bar and access to the private backyard. Bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Enjoy the Community pool. Reserve parking. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: NO PETS Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Electric Heat Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Water Company: Greenville Water System Electric Company: Duke Energy Trash Company: City Pickup Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH TO BUILDING) Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Ellen Woodside Elementary Middle School: Woodmont Middle High School: Woodmont High