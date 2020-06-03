All apartments in Wade Hampton
Find more places like 2808 E North Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wade Hampton, SC
/
2808 E North Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:18 AM

2808 E North Street

2808 East North Street · (864) 309-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wade Hampton
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2808 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC 29615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 This outstanding townhome is conveniently located near all shopping including malls and downtown, with easy access to I-85 and I - 385. It features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Large living area with fireplace, wet bar and access to the private backyard. Bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Enjoy the Community pool. Reserve parking. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: NO PETS Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Electric Heat Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer Water Company: Greenville Water System Electric Company: Duke Energy Trash Company: City Pickup Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH TO BUILDING) Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Ellen Woodside Elementary Middle School: Woodmont Middle High School: Woodmont High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 E North Street have any available units?
2808 E North Street has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2808 E North Street have?
Some of 2808 E North Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 E North Street currently offering any rent specials?
2808 E North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 E North Street pet-friendly?
No, 2808 E North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wade Hampton.
Does 2808 E North Street offer parking?
Yes, 2808 E North Street does offer parking.
Does 2808 E North Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 E North Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 E North Street have a pool?
Yes, 2808 E North Street has a pool.
Does 2808 E North Street have accessible units?
No, 2808 E North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 E North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 E North Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 E North Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2808 E North Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2808 E North Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wade Hampton 1 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 Bedrooms
Wade Hampton 3 BedroomsWade Hampton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wade Hampton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SC
Taylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity