Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:44 AM

106 Bahan Street

106 Bahan Street · (864) 309-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Bahan Street, Wade Hampton, SC 29687

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat. Convenient to Wade Hampton Blvd and 10 mins to Downtown Greenville. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Call for details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Heating Type: Central Gas Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Trash: City Pickup Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Lake Forest Elementary Middle School: Sevier Middle High School: Wade Hampton High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Bahan Street have any available units?
106 Bahan Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Bahan Street have?
Some of 106 Bahan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Bahan Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Bahan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Bahan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Bahan Street is pet friendly.
Does 106 Bahan Street offer parking?
No, 106 Bahan Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 Bahan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Bahan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Bahan Street have a pool?
No, 106 Bahan Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Bahan Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Bahan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Bahan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Bahan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Bahan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Bahan Street has units with air conditioning.
