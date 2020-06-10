106 Bahan Street

Amenities
Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat. Convenient to Wade Hampton Blvd and 10 mins to Downtown Greenville. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Call for details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Heating Type: Central Gas Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Trash: City Pickup Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Lake Forest Elementary Middle School: Sevier Middle High School: Wade Hampton High