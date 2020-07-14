Revere Tega Cay

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym game room parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage key fob access package receiving dog grooming area internet access

Welcome home to Revere at Tega Cay, a brand new gated apartment community in Tega Cay, SC. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes are uniquely designed with comfort and style in mind. These spacious suites are filled with upscale amenities such as granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-suite washers and dryers to contribute to a higher standard of living. With a convenient location outside of Charlotte, NC, and next to Fort Mill, SC, Revere at Tega Cay provides an easy trip to restaurants, parks, schools, and businesses. For added convenience all suites are equipped with electronic key fob access and 24-hour on-site maintenance ensures complete peace of mind. Community features include a sparkling pool, modern fitness facility, playground, social room, and business center. Make yourself at home with Revere at Tega Cay!