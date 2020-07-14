All apartments in Tega Cay
Find more places like Revere Tega Cay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tega Cay, SC
/
Revere Tega Cay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

Revere Tega Cay

260 North Revere Cv · (803) 599-2856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tega Cay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC 29708
East Tega Cay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Revere Tega Cay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
package receiving
dog grooming area
internet access
Welcome home to Revere at Tega Cay, a brand new gated apartment community in Tega Cay, SC. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes are uniquely designed with comfort and style in mind. These spacious suites are filled with upscale amenities such as granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-suite washers and dryers to contribute to a higher standard of living. With a convenient location outside of Charlotte, NC, and next to Fort Mill, SC, Revere at Tega Cay provides an easy trip to restaurants, parks, schools, and businesses. For added convenience all suites are equipped with electronic key fob access and 24-hour on-site maintenance ensures complete peace of mind. Community features include a sparkling pool, modern fitness facility, playground, social room, and business center. Make yourself at home with Revere at Tega Cay!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 or 1 month's rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Combined Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Other. Ample surface parking. Garages with automatic openers available for a fee. Please contact leasing office for complete details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Revere Tega Cay have any available units?
Revere Tega Cay has 5 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Revere Tega Cay have?
Some of Revere Tega Cay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Revere Tega Cay currently offering any rent specials?
Revere Tega Cay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Revere Tega Cay pet-friendly?
Yes, Revere Tega Cay is pet friendly.
Does Revere Tega Cay offer parking?
Yes, Revere Tega Cay offers parking.
Does Revere Tega Cay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Revere Tega Cay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Revere Tega Cay have a pool?
Yes, Revere Tega Cay has a pool.
Does Revere Tega Cay have accessible units?
No, Revere Tega Cay does not have accessible units.
Does Revere Tega Cay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Revere Tega Cay has units with dishwashers.
Does Revere Tega Cay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Revere Tega Cay has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Revere Tega Cay?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tega Cay 1 BedroomsTega Cay 2 Bedrooms
Tega Cay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTega Cay Apartments with Gym
Tega Cay Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity