Home
/
Tega Cay, SC
/
27051 Catamaran Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:15 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27051 Catamaran Drive
27051 Catamaran Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
27051 Catamaran Drive, Tega Cay, SC 29708
Tega Cay
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27051 Catamaran Drive have any available units?
27051 Catamaran Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tega Cay, SC
.
Is 27051 Catamaran Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27051 Catamaran Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27051 Catamaran Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27051 Catamaran Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tega Cay
.
Does 27051 Catamaran Drive offer parking?
No, 27051 Catamaran Drive does not offer parking.
Does 27051 Catamaran Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27051 Catamaran Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27051 Catamaran Drive have a pool?
No, 27051 Catamaran Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27051 Catamaran Drive have accessible units?
No, 27051 Catamaran Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27051 Catamaran Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27051 Catamaran Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27051 Catamaran Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27051 Catamaran Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
