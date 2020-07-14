All apartments in Taylors
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Greyeagle

4551 Old Spartanburg Rd · (816) 439-7917
Location

4551 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC 29687

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 14

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 414 · Avail. Aug 14

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greyeagle.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
business center
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
Welcome home to Greyeagle, the best-kept secret in Taylors, South Carolina. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, local parks, and schools. Our exceptionally convenient location puts you in close proximity to the I-385, I-85, the 29, and 80 for all your commuting needs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: -full month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $5/month, Billing: $4/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: 1 pet: $300, 2 pets: $400
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greyeagle have any available units?
Greyeagle has 2 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greyeagle have?
Some of Greyeagle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greyeagle currently offering any rent specials?
Greyeagle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greyeagle pet-friendly?
Yes, Greyeagle is pet friendly.
Does Greyeagle offer parking?
Yes, Greyeagle offers parking.
Does Greyeagle have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greyeagle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greyeagle have a pool?
Yes, Greyeagle has a pool.
Does Greyeagle have accessible units?
Yes, Greyeagle has accessible units.
Does Greyeagle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greyeagle has units with dishwashers.
Does Greyeagle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greyeagle has units with air conditioning.
