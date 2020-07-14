Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: -full month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $5/month, Billing: $4/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: 1 pet: $300, 2 pets: $400
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.