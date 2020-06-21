All apartments in Taylors
Find more places like 12 Birchview Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Taylors, SC
/
12 Birchview Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:44 AM

12 Birchview Street

12 Birchview Street · (615) 945-4809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Taylors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12 Birchview Street, Taylors, SC 29687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic location! Easy access to 85 as well as 385! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is a must see. In the kitchen you will find that it is very open, great for multiple people preparing meals at one time. Appliance package includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, as well as a stove/oven! While in the dining room you can open the french door and go outside to enjoy the patio! Nice size bedrooms as well! Another gem that comes with this home is the beautiful bay window. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, breed restrictions apply. Zoned for Mitchell Road Elementary, Northwood Middle, and Eastside High School. Give us a call at 864-475-1234 to schedule an appointment to view the home or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Birchview Street have any available units?
12 Birchview Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Birchview Street have?
Some of 12 Birchview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Birchview Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Birchview Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Birchview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Birchview Street is pet friendly.
Does 12 Birchview Street offer parking?
No, 12 Birchview Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 Birchview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Birchview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Birchview Street have a pool?
No, 12 Birchview Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Birchview Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Birchview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Birchview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Birchview Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Birchview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Birchview Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12 Birchview Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greyeagle
4551 Old Spartanburg Rd
Taylors, SC 29687
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd
Taylors, SC 29687
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd
Taylors, SC 29687

Similar Pages

Taylors 1 BedroomsTaylors 2 Bedrooms
Taylors Accessible ApartmentsTaylors Apartments with Pool
Taylors Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCShelby, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity