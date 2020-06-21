12 Birchview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic location! Easy access to 85 as well as 385! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome is a must see. In the kitchen you will find that it is very open, great for multiple people preparing meals at one time. Appliance package includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, as well as a stove/oven! While in the dining room you can open the french door and go outside to enjoy the patio! Nice size bedrooms as well! Another gem that comes with this home is the beautiful bay window. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, breed restrictions apply. Zoned for Mitchell Road Elementary, Northwood Middle, and Eastside High School. Give us a call at 864-475-1234 to schedule an appointment to view the home or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply!