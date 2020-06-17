All apartments in Sumter
Last updated April 5 2020 at 6:59 PM

3761 Beacon Drive

3761 Beacon Drive · (803) 773-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3761 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC 29154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3761 Beacon Drive · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in Popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision, just a few minutes from SHAW AFB.3bed/2ba duplex conveniently located just minutes from town. Nice landscaped yard, attached garage, fireplace, double door refrigerator with icemaker, microwave over the stove, smooth top range&dishwasher.The laundry room,kitchen & Dining room have laminate floors. There is recessed lighting in kitchen, LR & Master.

Schools: Cherryvale / Furman / Lakewood

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2615686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3761 Beacon Drive have any available units?
3761 Beacon Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sumter, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sumter Rent Report.
What amenities does 3761 Beacon Drive have?
Some of 3761 Beacon Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3761 Beacon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3761 Beacon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3761 Beacon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3761 Beacon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sumter.
Does 3761 Beacon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3761 Beacon Drive does offer parking.
Does 3761 Beacon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3761 Beacon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3761 Beacon Drive have a pool?
No, 3761 Beacon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3761 Beacon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3761 Beacon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3761 Beacon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3761 Beacon Drive has units with dishwashers.
