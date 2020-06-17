3761 Beacon Drive

Amenities
Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in Popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision, just a few minutes from SHAW AFB.3bed/2ba duplex conveniently located just minutes from town. Nice landscaped yard, attached garage, fireplace, double door refrigerator with icemaker, microwave over the stove, smooth top range&dishwasher.The laundry room,kitchen & Dining room have laminate floors. There is recessed lighting in kitchen, LR & Master.
Schools: Cherryvale / Furman / Lakewood
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2615686)